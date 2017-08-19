Advertisement

Barcelona: What we know about the attackers

AFP
news@thelocal.es
19 August 2017
16:05 CEST+02:00
barcelonaterrorism

Share this article

Barcelona: What we know about the attackers
One of those arrested in Ripoll being taken away. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
19 August 2017
16:05 CEST+02:00
The suspected jihadists behind Spain's twin terror attacks are thought to have formed a cell in the foothills of the Pyrenees mountains where they allegedly planned large-scale assaults.

Moroccans and a Spaniard

A property in Ripoll where two brothers implicated in the attacks were resident. Photo: AFP

The suspects are all youths -- most of them Moroccans who lived in Ripoll, a town in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region where both of the attack sites were also located.

READ MORE: "They're our neighbours" -  Hometown of attackers react in shock

Police have launched a manhunt for Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old born in Mrit in central Morocco -- without confirming reports that he was the driver who smashed a van into a crowd in Barcelona on Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring dozens of others.

Police have also released the identities of three of five suspects shot dead early Friday by security forces after a second ramming attack in the seaside resort of Cambrils that left one person dead and six others injured.   

Mousa Oukabir, 17, was born in Ripoll but has Moroccan citizenship. He lived in the same building as Mohamed Hychami, 24, who was from Mrit. Said Aallaa, 18, was from the Moroccan village of Naour.

In addition, four men -- three Moroccans and a Spaniard aged 21 to 34 -- have been arrested in connection with the attacks. These include Driss Oukabir, the older brother of Moussa Oukabir.

Another of the arrested suspects is a Spanish national in Melilla, a Spanish territory in North Africa.

Ripoll, in the foothills of the Pyrenees, is home to about 10,000 people, including 1,200 foreigners.

Raised in Catalonia

Most of the suspects accused of involvement in the carnage, which has been claimed by the Islamic State group, had lived for a long time in Catalonia.   

The wealthy region is home to Spain's largest Muslim community -- about 500,000 of the country's 1.9 million Muslims, according to the Union of Islamic Communities of Spain.

It is the Spanish region with the most arrests related to jihadism, along with Madrid and Spain's North African territories of Ceuta and Melilla. 

No terrorist background

None of the suspects had been known to anti-terrorism agencies, but they did have criminal records.

Said Oukabir, the father of the Oukabir brothers, said he was "in shock" that his sons were suspected of involvement in the attacks.  

His sons had shown no sign of radicalisation, he added at his home in Melouiya, a village high in Morocco's Atlas Mountains.  

"They lived like the young people of their age, dressed like them," the father said.

Gas cannister plot

A policewoman at the house in Ripoll where gas bottles were stored. Photo: AFP

Police suspect that two men who were part of the cell died in a blast while trying to make explosives at a house in the town of Alcanar, about 200 kilometres (140 miles) south of Barcelona on Wednesday evening.

Police removed around 30 gas canisters from the house, which they believe were going to be used in a larger attack.

Fake suicide belts

The five suspects who were killed by police in Cambrils were wearing fake explosive belts. They were carrying knives and an axe in the car they used to plough into people.

Terrorism experts say their goal was to die as martyrs since police do not hesitate to shoot when they see suicide vests, although the attackers may have also hoped to take people hostage to buy time.

Police have seized three vehicles that were rented by the suspects and are being analysed.

Spanish police have also tipped off their French counterparts about a white van linked to the attacks that may have crossed the border, a French police source told AFP.

barcelonaterrorism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

'They're our neighbours': Hometown of Spain attack suspects in shock

Spain attacker showed 'no sign of radicalisation': father

Barcelona attack latest: Manhunt continues for final member of terrorist cell

Police name three Moroccans suspected of Catalonia attacks

Families torn apart after Spain's twin attacks

Barcelona: Terrorists acted 'out of desperation' after plan to use explosives failed

'Islamic terrorism' must stop, Trump says after Spain attacks

Barcelona victim: Italian father-of-two slain in front of family
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Barcelona is a city of peace and will continue to be': Spain reacts with defiance to Barcelona terror attack

'Screams and a bit of a crash and then the crowd parted and this van going full pelt down the middle of the Ramblas'

IN PICTURES: Aftermath of terror attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas
Advertisement

Driver targets pedestrians in Barcelona 'terrorist attack'

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Mallorca and Ibiza introduce strict rules to curb mass tourism

Holiday in the Canary Islands? Beware the toxic algae foam
Advertisement
3,252 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Twelve weird things that surprise Spaniards about the UK
  2. As it happened: Two arrested and one suspect dead after 13 killed in terror attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas
  3. Barcelona: Terrorists acted 'out of desperation' after plan to use explosives failed
  4. Barcelona victims: People from 34 countries are listed among dead and injured
  5. Terrorist cell planned to attack Sagrada Familia with van of explosives
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement