This is how the world reacted to the terror attack in Barcelona

18 August 2017
10:07 CEST+02:00
18 August 2017
14 people are dead after a van ploughed into crowds of people on a popular Barcelona street on Thursday. United against terrorism, newspapers across the globe have condemned the attack.

The shock and tragedy of a terror attack claimed by ISIS has dominated Friday's newspaper front pages. 

When a van crashed into crowds in busy pedestrian area Las Ramblas, at least 14 people were killed and 100 injured.

Here's how newspapers across the globe have reacted to the rampage.

United Kingdom

Italy

 

France

Germany

Photo: Der Tagesspiegel.

Photo: Rheinische Post.

United States

 

