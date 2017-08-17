Two arrested and one suspect dead after 13 killed in terror attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas

Credit: Josep Lago/AFP Police and medics in a cordoned off area following the incident.

Two suspects have been arrested and another killed at a police checkpoint after the attack which killed 13 people.

Driver targets pedestrians on Las Ramblas in suspected terrorist attack at 5.20pm on Thursday.

Police confirm that 13 people have been killed and close to 100 injured, 15 seriously.

Driver fled on foot and is still on the run

Two suspects have been arrested

Another suspect was shot dead at a police checkpoint

23.36 House explosion connection

Police have said they think there could be a connection between an explosion at a property in Alcana and the terrorist attack in Barcelona. A building was completely destroyed in Alcanar, south of Barcelona in the Tarragona province, killing one person and injuring six during Wednesday night. Josep Lluís Trapero, the head of the Mossos said one of those arrested had links with the property and they were exploring whether the two events were connected.

22: 54 Mistaken identity

A man has come forward claiming that he is the real Driss Oukabir Soprano, and that his ID papers were stolen and he has wrongly been identified as a suspect in the Barcelona attack. The man, whose photograph was released to media as a suspect earlier in the evening, handed himself into police after seeing his image broadcast on television, according to a report in La Vanguardia.

22:48 Police have two suspects in custody

Police confirm that two suspects are under arrest and that the police operation is still continuing.

21:40 Police presence for the incident of #Barcelona is still working. We confirm two person under arrest — Mossos (@mossos) August 17, 2017

22:40 Official confirmation of the death toll of 13 people in the attack.

Authorities have confirmed that the death toll currently stands at 13 people. As for the injured, 15 have been described as serious, 23 less serious and 42 are being treated for light injuries.

22:20 Vehicle ploughs into police officers at a checkpoint

Spanish authorities said agents shot at a vehicle that forced its way through a police checkpoint in Barcelona knocking down two officers, but it was unclear whether there was any link to the deadly van rampage earlier in the city.

"In the process of closing the city of Barcelona, a vehicle forced its way through police controls and knocked down two officers," said a spokeswoman for police in Catalonia where Barcelona is located.

"Their lives are not in danger," she told AFP. "In the incident, shots were fired to try and stop the vehicle."

Police said the vehicle was later stopped in Sant Just Desvern near Barcelona. It was unclear whether the driver was still in it.

19:24 Un conductor ha atropellado a 2 mossos en 1 control policial d #Barcelona y lo tenemos localizado en St Just Desvern

TEDAX comprobando pic.twitter.com/ckSRA3h3OF — Mossos (@mossos) August 17, 2017

21:45 Islamic State claim responsibilty.

"Soldiers" of the Islamic State group carried out a deadly van attack in Barcelona on Thursday, the jihadist organisation's propaganda outlet Amaq said, according to a US monitor.

"The executors of the Barcelona attack were soldiers of the Islamic State," the Amaq outlet said, quoted by SITE Intelligence Group.

21:20 One suspect killed at police checkpoint

Reports that another of the suspects has been killed while trying to flee Barcelona. La Vanguardia reported that the man was killed in a spray of bullets after being stopped at a police checkpoint, although it was unclear whether he was shot by police or killed himself.

POLÍTICA | Muere uno de los terroristas huidos en un intercambio de tiros en Sant Just Desvern https://t.co/Vo7OucTdVB — La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) August 17, 2017

A video showing the exchange of shots was published on La Vanguardia

20:09 President Donald Trump sent a tweet in support of the people of Barcelona and Spain in the wake of the attack.

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

19.41 Barcelona hospitals are calling for blood donations to treat the injured. Authorities confirm there are 32 injured, of which ten are described as in a serious condition.

Los hospitales de #Barcelona hacen llamamiento a la #donacióndesangre para atender posibles necesidades de urgencia. https://t.co/pGXqB1yy3O — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 17, 2017

19.31 A second van has been stopped by police thought to be connected with the Las Ramblas attack. The van was stopped in a Burger King carpark in the city of Vic to the north of Barcelona.

19.25 RTVE is reporting that one man, named as Driss Oukabir, has been detained in connection with the attack. He is reportedly from Marseilles in France and has been living in the Catalan city of Girona. He is pictured below:

18:54 The latest reports suggest that at least ten people have been killed (according to RTVE) while Catalan channel TV3 report 13 dead.

Among those reported injured are three children.

18.27 La Vanguardia report that a man, possibly the driver of the van, is holed up in a Turkish restaurant just off the Ramblas, which is now surrounded by police.

ACTUALIZACIÓN. El hombre atrincherado estaría en el bar Luna de Istambul cercano a Las Ramblas https://t.co/Ue2dcmIFLr #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/bJwbwqTMcz — La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) August 17, 2017

⚠⚠⚠⚠⚠⚠

IMPORTANT: incident in Plaça Catalunya #Barcelona. Please avoid going out in this area — EmergènciesCatalunya (@emergenciescat) August 17, 2017

Police warned those in the area to get off the streets and seek safety.

There has just been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van. There are injured — Mossos (@mossos) August 17, 2017

Eyewitness accounts show that panic spread as the van ploughed into crowds near the Corte Ingles in Plaza Catalunya sending people fleeing.

Estampida ahora mismo en El Corte Inglés de Plaza Catalunya en Barcelona pic.twitter.com/72LLRmJjRk — Jordi Perez Colome (@jordipc) August 17, 2017

The incident happened around 5pm.

Barcelona has shut down all metro and train stations in the vicinity and told all shops to close.

Can't believe this I'm on Ramblas, heard screaming & whole street ran- a car believed drove in2crowd- had walked down 10secs earlier pic.twitter.com/LPGBCYupfv — Aamer Anwar (@AamerAnwar) August 17, 2017

#Barcelona #Rambles If you are ok, please Inform your family using social networks to avoid the collapse of phone lines — EmergènciesCatalunya (@emergenciescat) August 17, 2017

The regional president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont tweeted "Maximum caution and all attention to the victims of the incident from Barcelona this afternoon. All police operatives deployed and coordinated".

Màxima prudència i tota l'atenció a les víctimes en els successos d'aquesta tarda a Barcelona. Desplegat i coordinat tot l'operatiu policial — Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) August 17, 2017

Vehicles have been used as weapons in terrorist attacks across various European cities over the past year.