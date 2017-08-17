Twelve weird things that surprise Spaniards about the UK

Bad coffee

Spaniards are often shocked by the quality and quantity of coffee served in the UK. Massive mugs of watery, tasteless liquid are not what you'd call their "cup of tea".

Britain's obsession with being tanned is quite literally beyond the pale for many Spaniards. Fake tan and excessive make-up seem odd and somewhat tacky for Spanish expats.

Bathroom carpets



Just no. Photo: Rick/Flickr

Carpets help keep British homes warm in winter but can surprise Spanish visitors who are not only more used to wooden floors or tiles, but find bathroom carpets very unhygienic.

What's with the separate hot and cold taps?



Photo:Eltpics/Flickr

And while we are on the subject of bathrooms, Spaniards are left perplexed at the number of sinks that still have separate hot and cold taps, leaving visitors faced with the choice of washing their hands in either a freezing cold or scolding hot flow. While there are historic reasons for this (something to do with the water in houses with ancient plumbing systems coming from different tanks and therefore the hot being unsafe for drinking), one Spaniard suggested an easy fix with a plastic bottle and two elastic bands:

Bathroom electricity

Yes, we are still in the bathroom with this one. Spaniards living in the UK are surprised to learn that they have been toying with danger all their lives, just by plugging in their hairdryers / straighteners over the sink and conveniently using the bathroom mirror to style their hair. British health and safety rules means no electric sockets should be placed within three metres of a water source, so you'll rarely find an electricty outlet bar the low voltage one specifically designed for electric razors.

Takeaway food

Photo: elhombreroto/Flickr Whether its the abundance of fast food joints or the often atrocious quality of the grub served, Spaniards often yearn for a fresh, wholesome meal when living in Britain. What's often most surprising to them is that curry has become the national dish, rather than fish and chips or roast beef and Yorkshire pudding.