Advertisement

Twelve weird things that surprise Spaniards about the UK

The Local
news@thelocal.es
17 August 2017
12:24 CEST+02:00
spain in ukspaniards in the ukbritainerasmus

Share this article

Twelve weird things that surprise Spaniards about the UK
What's with the separate hot and cold taps? Photo:Eltpics/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.es
17 August 2017
12:24 CEST+02:00
The UK is one of the most popular destinations for Spaniards who move abroad, but there are some things about their new home that are just impossible to get used to...
Even before the subject of Brexit comes up, the United Kingdom and its people can be a perplexing place for visitors.  For the 1.6 million Spaniards that visited British shores last year, and the 130,000 officially registered as residents there, some things of the customs are just downright weird.  
 
Binge drinking
 

Photo of poster: Alper Cugun/Flickr 
 
Instead of drinking alcohol with a meal and over the course of an evening, some young Brits choose booze as their main course and set out early with the intention of getting as drunk as fast as possible, stopping only to get takeaway food on the way home.
 
Punctuality
 

Photo: Karlis Dambrans/Flickr 
 
Be late once and you may be forgiven; be late twice and you'll get a reputation. Spaniards find it hard to believe how seriously Brits take their punctuality."What? I'm only 30 minutes late," a Spaniard may utter in disbelief when addressing his disapproving British friends.
 
Personal space
 

Brits prefer a handshake to a kiss when it comes to greeting strangers. Photo: 드림포유/Flickr 
 
Any Spaniard who's been introduced to someone in the UK has probably picked up on Brits' reluctance to greet with kisses. What's more, physical contact is a big no-no in most social situations, leading Spanish expats to be labelled as touchy-feely if they invade a Brit's sacred personal space with an intrusive pat on the back. Among strangers, a firm handshake is about as touchy-feely as Brits like to get. 
 
Inappropriate winter dress
 

Photo: Chewthefat/Flickr 
 
Miniskirts and skimpy tops when it's minus five degrees outside? Spaniards still hit the town in winter but they wrap up warm without fail. British youth's decision to brave it with the help of a much needed "beer coat" baffles many Spaniards in the UK.
 
Excessive politeness
 

Photo: Moonez/Flickr 
 
Equivalents for 'please', ' thanks' and 'sorry' are common in Spain too but in Britain they are repeated and inserted into conversations much more frequently, often to the point where it can seem absurd to Spanish visitors.
 
Bad coffee
 

Photo: torbakhopper/Flickr 
 
Spaniards are often shocked by the quality and quantity of coffee served in the UK. Massive mugs of watery, tasteless liquid are not what you'd call their "cup of tea".
 
 
Fake tan
 

Photo: YouTube
 
Britain's obsession with being tanned is quite literally beyond the pale for many Spaniards. Fake tan and excessive make-up seem odd and somewhat tacky for Spanish expats.
 
Bathroom carpets
 

Just no. Photo: Rick/Flickr 
 
Carpets help keep British homes warm in winter but can surprise Spanish visitors who are not only more used to wooden floors or tiles, but find bathroom carpets very unhygienic.
 
What's with the separate hot and cold taps?
 

Photo:Eltpics/Flickr
 
And while we are on the subject of bathrooms, Spaniards are left perplexed at the number of sinks that still have separate hot and cold taps, leaving visitors faced with the choice of washing their hands in either a freezing cold or scolding hot flow. While there are historic reasons for this (something to do with the water in houses with ancient plumbing systems coming from different tanks and therefore the hot being unsafe for drinking), one Spaniard suggested an easy fix with a plastic bottle and two elastic bands:
 
Bathroom electricity
 
 
Yes, we are still in the bathroom with this one. Spaniards living in the UK are surprised to learn that they have been toying with danger all their lives, just by plugging in their hairdryers / straighteners over the sink and conveniently using the bathroom mirror to style their hair. British health and safety rules means no electric sockets should be placed within three metres of a water source, so you'll rarely find an electricty outlet bar the low voltage one specifically designed for electric razors.
 
Takeaway food
 

Photo: elhombreroto/Flickr 
 
Whether its the abundance of fast food joints or the often atrocious quality of the grub served, Spaniards often yearn for a fresh, wholesome meal when living in Britain. What's often most surprising to them is that curry has become the national dish, rather than fish and chips or roast beef and Yorkshire pudding.
 
Respecting queues
 

Photo: Philip Evans/Flickr 
 
Rather than being surprised by how Brits queue in an orderly fashion for almost everything, Spaniards are usually more surprised by how riled they can become if someone dares to skip a few places.
 
So what would you add? What else did you find surprising on a visit to Britain? Leave your comment below or join the discussion on The Local Spain's Facebook page
spain in ukspaniards in the ukbritainerasmus

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Bienvenidos a Blighty: Spanish workers flock to UK

The ten greatest things about Spain (in the UK)

UK is top study abroad destination for Spaniards

The intern's guide to surviving a summer in Spain

Eight Iraqis saved from refrigerated truck in Spain

Queen to receive Spanish king in June, then Trump

Eight reasons to spend your gap year exploring Spain

VIDEO: Brits in Europe say why UK should stay
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Mallorca and Ibiza introduce strict rules to curb mass tourism

Holiday in the Canary Islands? Beware the toxic algae foam
Advertisement

In pics: Freak summer storm batters northern Spain with giant hailstones

Smurfs evicted from Spain’s blue ‘Smurf village’ after row over royalties

Spain sizzles as 'Lucifer' heatwave grips southern Europe

'If I wasn't called Cristiano Ronaldo I wouldn't be here’: Real Madrid star in court
Advertisement
3,122 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Twelve weird things that surprise Spaniards about the UK
  2. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  3. Spanish airport strike horror looms from September
  4. Two arrested and one suspect dead after 13 killed in terror attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas
  5. Spain poised to top Greece in migrant sea arrivals this year
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement