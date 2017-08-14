Advertisement

Real Madrid's Ronaldo risks long ban for pushing ref in Barcelona clash

AFP
news@thelocal.es
14 August 2017
15:16 CEST+02:00
cristiano ronaldoreal madridbarcelona

Share this article

Real Madrid's Ronaldo risks long ban for pushing ref in Barcelona clash
Ronaldo riled after ref gives him his marching orders. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
14 August 2017
15:16 CEST+02:00
Cristiano Ronaldo could face a four to 12-game ban for pushing referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea after being shown a controversial red card in Real Madrid's 3-1 Spanish Super Cup, first leg win at Barcelona.

Madrid intend to appeal the second yellow card shown to the World Player of the Year for diving eight minutes from time when he went down inside the area under pressure from Samuel Umtiti, in a bid to free Ronaldo to play in Wednesday's second leg.

Ronaldo received his first yellow card for removing his shirt in celebration at firing Madrid into a 2-1 lead.

"We will see if we can do something so that he is available on Wednesday," said Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

However, Ronaldo's reaction to the 10th red card of his career could see him miss the start of the La Liga season after the referee reported he had been pushed.

"Once shown the red card, said player (Ronaldo) pushed me lightly as a sign of his disapproval," de Burgos Bengoetxea wrote in his referee's report.

According to the Spanish football federation's rules, such offences are met with a suspension of anything between four and 12 games, but previous cases have resulted in four-game bans.

Ronaldo could therefore miss Madrid's first four La Liga games against Deportivo la Coruna, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

cristiano ronaldoreal madridbarcelona

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Ronaldo gets five-match ban after pushing referee

Barça seek Super Cup tonic to Neymar hangover

Spain calls in police to help with Barcelona airport strike

Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain

'If I wasn't called Cristiano Ronaldo I wouldn't be here’: Real Madrid star in court

Annoyed Barça won't pay Neymar bonus

Hellish delays at Barcelona airport as security staff stage strike

Holiday queue nightmares loom as Barcelona security call strike
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Smurfs evicted from Spain’s blue ‘Smurf village’ after row over royalties

Spain sizzles as 'Lucifer' heatwave grips southern Europe

'If I wasn't called Cristiano Ronaldo I wouldn't be here’: Real Madrid star in court
Advertisement

Hellish delays at Barcelona airport as security staff stage strike

Meet Blat: The Barcelona dog that can detect lung cancer from sniffing a person’s breath

Anarchists are targeting tourists in Spain’s busiest resorts. This is why:

Bye bye Barça: Neymar tells teammates 'he is leaving'
Advertisement
3,065 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain calls in police to help with Barcelona airport strike
  2. Europe's tainted egg scare reaches Spain
  3. Basques march in solidarity with Catalonia independence vote
  4. Barça seek Super Cup tonic to Neymar hangover
  5. Transsexuals from Venezuela forced into prostitution in Spain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement