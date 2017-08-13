Advertisement

Basques march in solidarity with Catalonia independence vote

AFP
news@thelocal.es
13 August 2017
10:13 CEST+02:00
cataloniabasque

Share this article

Basques march in solidarity with Catalonia independence vote
Demonstrators in the northern Spanish Basque city of Donostia (San Sebastian). Photo: Gari Garaialde/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
13 August 2017
10:13 CEST+02:00
Hundreds of Basques turned out on the streets on Saturday in support of Catalonia and its planned referendum on independence from Madrid, an ambition long fought for by Basque separatists.
The demonstration was symbolic, in a region still marked by decades of violence waged by armed separatist group ETA, and where the desire for independence remains strong despite the current peaceful times.
 
Arnaldo Otegi, a veteran leader in the northern region who was once part of ETA and now heads up Sortu, a party that campaigns for independence, was present at the march.
 
 
He said the protest had been called to demonstrate Basque solidarity "with people who are giving an important example in democracy in Europe and demanding the right to self-determination to decide whether they want to be independent or not."
 
Otegi was referring to the northeastern region of Catalonia, where the regional, separatist government is planning to hold an independence referendum on October 1st.
 
But the central government in Madrid categorically refuses such a vote which it says threatens Spain's unity, and has warned Catalan leaders they face reprisals if they go ahead with it.
 
Under a clear blue sky in the Basque seaside resort of San Sebastian, organisers said some 3,000 protesters attended the march.
 
They waved the red and yellow Esteleda flag used by those who want independence in Catalonia, as well as red, white and green Basque regional flags.
 
 
Lawmakers from Catalonia's radical, far-left CUP party, which is part of a majority pro-independence coalition in Catalonia's parliament, were also present at the march.
cataloniabasque

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Spain threatens to cut Catalonia funds over referendum

Catalonia govt hit by resignations in pre-referendum crisis

Rajoy calls for calm in face of 'authoritan delusions' in separatist Catalonia

Catalonia to declare immediate independence if 'yes' wins referendum

Spanish Congress says 'no' to Catalan independence vote

Spanish court reins in Catalan foreign policy ambitions

Spanish Congress expected to reject Catalan independence vote

Spain is bracing for rising tensions over Catalonia independence drive
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Smurfs evicted from Spain’s blue ‘Smurf village’ after row over royalties

Spain sizzles as 'Lucifer' heatwave grips southern Europe

'If I wasn't called Cristiano Ronaldo I wouldn't be here’: Real Madrid star in court
Advertisement

Hellish delays at Barcelona airport as security staff stage strike

Meet Blat: The Barcelona dog that can detect lung cancer from sniffing a person’s breath

Anarchists are targeting tourists in Spain’s busiest resorts. This is why:

Bye bye Barça: Neymar tells teammates 'he is leaving'
Advertisement
3,069 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain calls in police to help with Barcelona airport strike
  2. Spain urged to free Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin
  3. Europe's tainted egg scare reaches Spain
  4. Barça seek Super Cup tonic to Neymar hangover
  5. Basques march in solidarity with Catalonia independence vote
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
08/06
Joiner/handyman/kitchen fitter
View all notices
Advertisement