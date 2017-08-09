Advertisement

This is what happened when a vegan ordered a meat-free meal on the Costa del Sol

The Local
news@thelocal.es
9 August 2017
09:46 CEST+02:00
life in spain

This is what happened when a vegan ordered a meat-free meal on the Costa del Sol
Photo: @gabbiejarvis / Twitter
Any meat-averse diner will know the perils of ordering a meal in Spain where the de-facto national dish is jamón and even salads come liberally sprinkled with the stuff.

But one British holidaymaker’s experience – shared on Twitter – perfectly illustrates the tribulations of being vegan and attempting to visit a traditional restaurant to savour the local cuisine.

When sisters Georgina and Gabbie Jarvis, from Leeds in northern England, were holidaying in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol last week when they decided to visit an establishment that promised to ‘cater to vegans’.

READ MORE: Thirteen mouthwateringly delicious reasons to be a vegetarian in Spain

Feeling cheerful after spotting a vegetarian pizza on the menu, the 17-year-old's hopes were soon dashed when the chef explained it contained egg. However, he promised to whip up a vegan alternative instead.

But when the dish arrived, it was quite what hungry Georgina had in mind.

Her sister posted a photograph of the salad plate consisting of roughly chopped raw tomatoes and red onions – which came with a price tag of €7.

The disappointing dining experience obviously hit a nerve, and the tweet was liked over 61,000 times and shared by more than 16,000 people since being posted on Saturday evening.

Are you vegan? Share your experiences of eating out in Spain in the comments section below. Or join the discussion on The Local Spain Facebook page.

 

life in spain

