Advertisement

Holiday in the Canary Islands? Beware the toxic algae foam

AFP
news@thelocal.es
9 August 2017
09:12 CEST+02:00
beachesenvironment

Share this article

Holiday in the Canary Islands? Beware the toxic algae foam
Drone footage shows a spot on the sea surface caused by micro-algae near Tabaiba beach, off the coast of El Rosario in Tenerife. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
9 August 2017
09:12 CEST+02:00
Authorities in Spain's Canary Islands have kept beaches open to the public but warned holidaymakers against touching potentially irritating microalgae blooms that have infested the waters.

The spreading algae, which contain a toxin that can irritate the skin, have produced a greenish brown hue in the waters off some beaches of the hugely popular archipelago near the coast of Africa that attracts millions of visitors every year.

But Jose Juan Aleman, director of public health for the archipelago, told AFP that no beach had "been closed in the Canaries due to the presence of microalgae".

"When microalgae are detected in a bathing zone, swimmers are recommended not to touch them," he said.

On Tuesday a red flag flew on part of Tenerife's Las Teresitas beach -- meaning swimming was not allowed. 

A yellow flag -- urging precaution -- flew on the other section of the beach.   

"This morning, we detected a lot of microalgae on the beach and we decided to put up the red flag," a Red Cross lifeguard, who refused to be named, told AFP.

But despite the ban, holidaymakers were still seen swimming.    

"We've been giving information all day and blowing the whistle, we get them out of the water and then they just come back," he said.   

Others played football on the beach, where traces of the algae and foam could be seen.

The algae are a type of bacteria, trichodesmium erythraeum, also known as sea sawdust, Aleman told AFP on Monday.

Stains on the sea surface caused by micro-algae off the beach of El Varadero, on August 5, 2017 on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife.Photo: AFP

"Its proliferation is a natural, temporary phenomenon which is going to disappear" in due course, he added, suggesting global warming was helping the algae spread.

The bacterium "contains a toxin which can lead to skin irritation, dermatitis, hence one must avoid coming into contact with it in the water and on the sand."

Marta Sanson, professor of plant biology at Tenerife's La Laguna university, told AFP that "ideal conditions are allowing proliferation of these microalgae".

Those include "an increase in water temperature" as well as a "dust cloud sweeping in off the Sahara which is rich in iron, a nutrient which micro-organisms like".

beachesenvironment

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Bear chases flock of 209 sheep off a cliff to their death in Pyrenees

Spain's top ten best beaches for summer 2017

Spanish beach resort bans ball games, nudity, and peeing in the sea

Spanish waters reach record high temperatures

Wildfire near World Heritage site in southern Spain brought 'under control

Get your kit off! Spain's ten best nudist beaches

In pics: Spain battles wildfire near Doñana nature reserve

Beaches closed in Mallorca amid shark fears
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Smurfs evicted from Spain’s blue ‘Smurf village’ after row over royalties

Spain sizzles as 'Lucifer' heatwave grips southern Europe

'If I wasn't called Cristiano Ronaldo I wouldn't be here’: Real Madrid star in court
Advertisement

Hellish delays at Barcelona airport as security staff stage strike

Meet Blat: The Barcelona dog that can detect lung cancer from sniffing a person’s breath

Anarchists are targeting tourists in Spain’s busiest resorts. This is why:

Bye bye Barça: Neymar tells teammates 'he is leaving'
Advertisement
3,096 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain
  2. Sweden aids journalist held in Spain on Turkey warrant
  3. Spain sizzles as 'Lucifer' heatwave grips southern Europe
  4. Perseid meteor shower 2017: When and where to see it in Spain
  5. Smurfs evicted from Spain’s blue ‘Smurf village’ after row over royalties
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
08/06
Joiner/handyman/kitchen fitter
View all notices
Advertisement