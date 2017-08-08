Advertisement

Madrid wants a Eurozone budget and eurobonds

AFP
news@thelocal.es
8 August 2017
09:38 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Madrid wants a Eurozone budget and eurobonds
AFP
news@thelocal.es
8 August 2017
09:38 CEST+02:00
Spain will call for a eurozone budget and finance minister to oversee it at an August 28th summit with France, Germany and Italy, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Monday.

"We are going to continue to work to deepen economic and monetary union," conservative Rajoy said after meeting King Felipe on Mallorca.   

"Spain is backing a European finance minister and a European budget which will progressively bring closer together living standards and the wealth of all European countries," said Rajoy, who will attend the summit in Paris hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, a fellow backer of the policies.

"Spain is going to bet on the existence of eurobonds, a European treasury emitting eurobonds," said Rajoy, adding that would bolster eurozone market credibility.

Spanish Finance Minister Luis de Guindos in June urged deep reform of the eurozone to include the creation of a "European monetary fund" and decide on "a certain percentage of national budgets.

De Guindos told the Financial Times that Brexit and the Trump presidency were both factors pushing Europe and the single currency zone towards greater integration, although the proposed reforms would require amending existing treaties.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated she would support the proposals although there is strong public resistence in Germany and she is up for re-election in September.

Share this article

Advertisement

Recent highlights

'If I wasn't called Cristiano Ronaldo I wouldn't be here’: Real Madrid star in court

Hellish delays at Barcelona airport as security staff stage strike

Meet Blat: The Barcelona dog that can detect lung cancer from sniffing a person’s breath
Advertisement

Bye bye Barça: Neymar tells teammates 'he is leaving'

Every summer, Spain hosts annual exodus to north Africa

Franco's summer palace to offer guided tours that 'glorify the dictator'

Ten of the most epic bike rides in Spain

Advertisement
3,053 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain
  2. Spaniards find El Dorado in Germany, but only temporarily
  3. Spain sizzles as 'Lucifer' heatwave grips southern Europe
  4. Digital Nomad? Here's Why Remote Workers Are Flocking To Spain
  5. Smurfs evicted from Spain’s blue ‘Smurf village’ after row over royalties
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
08/06
Joiner/handyman/kitchen fitter
View all notices
Advertisement