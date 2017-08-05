Advertisement

Four Spanish nationals killed in India road accident

5 August 2017
The Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. File photo: AFP
Five people, including four Spanish nationals, were killed and nine more Spaniards injured in a road accident Saturday in southern India, according to Spain's ministry of foreign affairs.

"There have been four deaths of Spanish nationality, nine Spanish wounded, the Indian driver died also," the ministry said in a statement, adding that consular officials were working with Indian authorities.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that a minibus carrying 10 Spanish nationals collided with a container truck in Andhra Pradesh state, killing four of the Spanish visitors, including two women, and the local driver of the bus.

The Spaniards were on a visit to see development work undertaken in the area by a trust that is run by a group from Spain, PTI said.

Of the six injured, one person was in a critical condition, PTI said.

India has some of the world's deadliest roads with more than 150,000 fatalities annually due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

In April a bus swerved off a mountain road in northern India, killing 44 people.

READ ALSO: Erasmus bus crash survivors tell of 'zig-zagging' terror

