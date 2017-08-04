Advertisement

Trump appoints campaign donor and hispanophile as new US ambassador to Madrid

The Local
news@thelocal.es
4 August 2017
11:06 CEST+02:00
trumpambassador

Share this article

Trump appoints campaign donor and hispanophile as new US ambassador to Madrid
By Hunter Global Investors - http://hginvestors.com/?page_id=10,
The Local
news@thelocal.es
4 August 2017
11:06 CEST+02:00
President Donald Trump has announced his nominee for the post of ambassador to Spain; Duke Buchan III, a hedge fund manager and horse-breeder who attended Spanish university as an exchange student.

Buchan and his wife Hannah became early financial supporters of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, accompanying him to rallies, the Republican National Convention, and all three presidential debates as well as co-hosting 20 fundraising events.

On the day of his inauguration, the Buchans went to church with Trump and his family, and sat near Trump as he was sworn-in as president, according to a profile in the New York Times.

He has been rewarded for his unswerving support of Trump, and for contributing $898.000  (€758.000) to his campaign fund – the maximum permitted by law -  with the appointment as ambassador to Spain and Andorra.

The appointment is a dream come true for Buchan, whose love affair with Spain began on a student exchange with an academic year spent in Seville University when he was an undergraduate at North Carolina University in Chapel Hill.

Unlike many of his predecessors. Buchan speaks fluent Spanish, claims to have a working knowledge of Catalan (after a stint studying in Valencia) and has been a longstanding admirer of Spanish culture.

In 2011, he established The Buchan Excellence Fund at his Alma Mater  support faculty, graduate students and undergraduates working in Spanish languages, literature and culture.

“The study of the Spanish language, literature and cultures provided me a passport to a world outside the U.S. and instilled in me a global perspective,” Buchan said in an article published in the faculty’s website

Buchan is the founder and CEO of Hunter Global Investors, a private investment management firm based in Palm Beach, Florida and he also owns a horse stud and organic farm growing more than 60 varieties of vegetables.

His nomination still needs to be confirmed by the Senate.

Buchan replaces James Costos, a former HBO executive who was appointed ambassador to Spain by President Barack Obama in August 2013 and left in January when Trump came into office.

Costos and his interior decorator husband Micheal Smith (a close friend of the former First Lady who decorated their private rooms in the White House at the start of the Obama administration) hosted the Obamas on an official visit last year.

trumpambassador

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Spain allows extradition of alleged Russian hacker to US

Spain extradites first foreigner to face US terror charges under Trump

Trump administration goes after Spanish olive imports

Spanish architect spent 40 days in US jail over 2011 Syria holiday

Trump settles lawsuit against Spanish celebrity chef

King of Spam: Russian hacker arrested in Spain

Russian hacker arrested in Spain over 'links to Trump victory'

Queen to receive Spanish king in June, then Trump
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Bye bye Barça: Neymar tells teammates 'he is leaving'

Every summer, Spain hosts annual exodus to north Africa

Franco's summer palace to offer guided tours that 'glorify the dictator'
Advertisement

Ten of the most epic bike rides in Spain

Spain's hotels fight back against fake food poisoning claims from Brits

Over 22,000 evacuated as fire hits Spain music festival

Spain files legal challenge to Catalan referendum move
Advertisement
3,071 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six reasons why Benidorm is so much better than you think
  2. Recipe: How to make Andalusian Ajo Blanco soup
  3. Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains
  4. Anarchists are targeting tourists in Spain’s busiest resorts. This is why:
  5. Spanish league stalls Neymar move to Paris Saint-Germain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
08/06
Joiner/handyman/kitchen fitter
29/05
English classes in La Coruña
View all notices
Advertisement