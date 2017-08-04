Advertisement

Spanish motorcycling legend Nieto dies after quad bike crash

AFP
news@thelocal.es
4 August 2017
10:52 CEST+02:00
angel nietomotogp

Share this article

Spanish motorcycling legend Nieto dies after quad bike crash
Angel Nieto died on Aug 3rd. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
4 August 2017
10:52 CEST+02:00
Spanish motorcycling legend Angel Nieto died on Thursday aged 70, just over a week after suffering a quad bike crash in Ibiza, MotoGP announced.

"The 13-time world champion -- whose superstition always referred to his titles as 12+1 - was a MotoGP legend and a key figure in establishing Spain as a world-beating force in Grand Prix motorcycle racing," the official site of the motorcycling world championship said.

Nieto was on a quad bike on Wednesday last week when he "had an accident with a tourism vehicle", police said at the time.  

He was rushed to hospital in a serious state where he remained in intensive care, but his condition deteriorated before passing away.  

Nieto sits second in the all-time list of most motorcycling world championship titles, two behind Italian great Giacomo Agostini.  

Only Agostini and current Italy great Valentino Rossi have bettered his tally of 90 Grand Prix victories.

Spanish compatriot and current world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was amongst the first to pay tribute to Nieto, who also grabbed 139 podium places in his career.

"Thanks for everything you have taught us! Rest in peace maestro," the three-time MotoGP world champion tweeted.  

Football giants Real Madrid also remembered Nieto.    

"Real Madrid are deeply saddened by the passing of Angel Nieto and extend their condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time," the European champions tweeted.

"Spanish sport has lost a true legend who will never be forgotten. His extraordinarily successful career and exemplary behaviour have made him an eternal idol for motorcycle fans around the world and for sport in general."  

Nieto competed in his first Grand Prix at just 17 in 1964 before going on to win six world titles in the 50cc category and seven in the 125 division.    

He retired aged 39 two years after his final world championship in 1986.    

"The day I decided to stop racing I was 39, it had been two years since I had won the last world championship and I was in Austria," Nieto recalled in an interview with Spanish broadcaster TVE.

"The mechanics left and I thought 'what am I doing here, I said this is it, the winning spirit I always had had come to an end. When it was over, I got down, I said I'm going home, and it was over."

However, he still remained involved in the sport as team manager when Emilio Alzamora won the 125cc world championship in 1999.  

"My condolences to the family of Angel Nieto, a legend of motorcycling and Spanish sport, who won the respect and love of the fans," Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted.

angel nietomotogp

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Rossi-Marquez feud fuels long-running Italy-Spain sporting rivalry

Spanish MotoGP rider Marquez in fracas with Italian comedians

Broken pinky disaster for Marquez in MotoGP

Magnificent Marquez on cloud nine after bike win

Youngest ever: Márquez crowned MotoGP champ

Marquez apologizes after 'aggressive' MotoGP win

Lorenzo defies heat to win Catalunya MotoGP
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Bye bye Barça: Neymar tells teammates 'he is leaving'

Every summer, Spain hosts annual exodus to north Africa

Franco's summer palace to offer guided tours that 'glorify the dictator'
Advertisement

Ten of the most epic bike rides in Spain

Spain's hotels fight back against fake food poisoning claims from Brits

Over 22,000 evacuated as fire hits Spain music festival

Spain files legal challenge to Catalan referendum move
Advertisement
3,071 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six reasons why Benidorm is so much better than you think
  2. Recipe: How to make Andalusian Ajo Blanco soup
  3. Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains
  4. Anarchists are targeting tourists in Spain’s busiest resorts. This is why:
  5. In pics: Spanish royal family on holiday in Mallorca
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
08/06
Joiner/handyman/kitchen fitter
29/05
English classes in La Coruña
View all notices
Advertisement