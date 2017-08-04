Hellish delays at Barcelona airport as security staff stage strike

Queues for security at El Prat on Friday morning. Photo: AFP

Travellers are being warned to turn up at least three hours ahead of flights from Barcelona’s El Prat airport as striking security staff cause delays on one of busiest holiday weekends of the year.

Lengthy queues were snaking across the concourse in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at Barcelona’s El Prat airport as strikes brought misery to holidaymakers on Friday.

The partial strikes led to delays of at almost two hours for travellers passing though security at both terminals.

A video posted on La Vanguardia on Friday lunchtime reveals the extent of the queues in Terminal 2

The hour long strikes – which have been called at 5:30am, 10:30am, 4:30pm and 6.30pm on Friday, Sunday and Monday – led to airlines urging travellers to arrive at the airport at least three hours ahead of their flights.

[Travel alert]: Airlines warn passengers flying from #Barcelona airport to arrive three hours before departure https://t.co/bTKQBOmoO0 pic.twitter.com/LyrlBOZSs4 — Global Travel Mgmt (@GlobalTravelMgt) August 4, 2017

Staff at Eulen, the company which provides the airport with security personnel, are protesting at under-staffing,deficient training and a failure to pay bonuses to workers controlling the airport scanners.

They complain that staff are routinely expected to work 16-hour “stress-filled” days.

Last ditch attempts to negotiate a solution between workers and the company failed.

Delays have been occurring for weeks at the airport security scanners leading to suspicions that workers have been staging an undercover go-slow ahead of the official strike.

They have threatened to extend the strike to 24-hour walkouts from mid-August if their demands are not met.