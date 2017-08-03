Advertisement

Spain sees huge boost in tourism and closes gap with France as top destination

AFP
news@thelocal.es
3 August 2017
09:29 CEST+02:00
tourism

Share this article

Spain sees huge boost in tourism and closes gap with France as top destination
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
3 August 2017
09:29 CEST+02:00
France remains the world's favourite tourist destination followed by the USA but Spain is closing the gap after welcoming ever more visitors.

France retained its position as the world's favourite tourism destination in 2016, the UN's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said Wednesday, defying concerns over terror attacks.

The United States came second followed closely by Spain, according to annual figures that the Madrid-based UNWTO normally announces in January, but which were delayed this year.

But although France stayed on top by welcoming 82.6 million visitors in 2016, that was a more than two percent drop from the previous year, the figures showed.

Repeated terror attacks had sparked concerns that tourism would drop substantially in France, known especially for its gastronomy and wine but the data indicated most visitors have not been put off.

The number of tourists visiting the US was also down, falling three percent to 75.61 million, which saw the country narrowly maintain its second position as Spain experienced a 10 percent jump in visitors to 75.56 million.   

The latter's tourism industry has boomed partly because people who normally go to Turkey, Egypt or north Africa for their holidays are instead deciding to chase the sun in Spain, citing fears of unrest.

China came fourth in the ranking with just under 60 million visitors and Italy came fifth -- the same as in 2015.

The classification is calculated according to the number of visitors who spend at least one night in a country.

But if the money earned from tourists is taken into account, the United States came a resounding first with $206 billion (€173 billion) made in 2016, the UNWTO said.

Spain came second with around $60 billion -- another rise compared to 2015 -- followed by Thailand and China.   

Britain, meanwhile, fell from third to seventh place at $34 billion due in part to the depreciation of the pound compared to the dollar after the Brexit vote to leave the European Union, added the UNWTO.

READ MORE: Anarchists are targeting Spain's busiest tourist spots. And here's why: 

 

tourism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Anarchists are targeting tourists in Spain’s busiest resorts. This is why:

Ten touristy types you'll meet in Spain: Which one are you?

Booming tourism helps put Spaniards back to work

GALLERY: Spain's most charming undiscovered towns

Barcelona and Airbnb reach deal after months of conflict

UK government announces crackdown on bogus holiday sickness claims

WATCH: Holidaymakers told how how to survive terrorist attack

Nearly half of Europe's top 10 tourist sites are in Spain
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Franco's summer palace to offer guided tours that 'glorify the dictator'

Ten of the most epic bike rides in Spain

Spain's hotels fight back against fake food poisoning claims from Brits
Advertisement

Over 22,000 evacuated as fire hits Spain music festival

Spain files legal challenge to Catalan referendum move

How to survive a holiday romance

Commuter train slams into Barcelona platform injuring 54 people
Advertisement
3,071 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Tacky Spanish souvenirs: the best of the worst
  2. Six reasons why Benidorm is so much better than you think
  3. Anarchists are targeting tourists in Spain’s busiest resorts. This is why:
  4. What's on in Spain: August 2017
  5. Summer storms: Severe weather warnings issued across parts of Spain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
08/06
Joiner/handyman/kitchen fitter
29/05
English classes in La Coruña
View all notices
Advertisement