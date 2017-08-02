Advertisement

In pics: Spanish royal family on holiday in Mallorca

All photos: AFP
Like millions of holidaymakers Spain’s King and Queen head to Mallorca with their daughters each summer to spend quality time as a family.

But before the private family time, King Felipe VI invited photographers to the Marivent palace for the annual summer holiday press call.

Looking happy and relaxed, the King and Queen strolled the grounds accompanied by their daughters, Crown Princess Leonor, 11 and Princess Sofia, 10.

Queen Letizia, 44, who is usually photographed in elegant formal wear, towering heels and styled hair looked equally stunning in a casual outfit of white slacks paired with a stripey top and dove grey espadrilles.

King Felipe also wore white trousers with an open neck blue striped shirt and navy boat shoes.

The girls wore floaty summer smock dresses. 

The family paused to greet journalists outside the palace.

The King, who was crowned in June 2014 when his father King Juan Carlos abdicated, has continued the family tradition of spending holidays in Mallorca.

The Marivent Palace grounds make up 33,000 square metres located on the shores of the island's capital Palma. The royal family has been spending the summer and Easter holidays at the palace for more than 40 years.

King Felipe kicked off his island jaunt competing in the 36th Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) Regatta off the coast of Palma de Mallorca where he was pictured with the crew of the Aifos sailboat.

Apart from the occasional official engagement while on the island, for the most part the royal family will enjoy private time when they will likely be joined by other members of the royal family including King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

READ MORE: Mallorca voted one of world's best holiday destinations and here's why

 

 

