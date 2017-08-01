Advertisement

Summer storms: Severe weather warnings issued across parts of Spain

The Local
news@thelocal.es
1 August 2017
10:54 CEST+02:00
weathersummer

Share this article

Summer storms: Severe weather warnings issued across parts of Spain
Photo: pillerss/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
1 August 2017
10:54 CEST+02:00
High temperatures and fierce storms are set to affect much of Spain this week and some parts of the peninsula could even experience violent hailstorms.

A total of 13 provinces in the northeastern interior of Spain were on Tuesday issued with weather alerts for thunder storms, while seven others were declared at risk of higher than usual temperatures.

READ ALSO: How to avoid heatstroke when Spain starts to sizzle

Parts of Zaragoza, Girona and Leida were issued with the orange alert - which indicates serious risk -  for rain and storms while much of the rest of the interior northeast of the country was issued with yellow warnings – indicating significant risk – for thunderstorms and rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands of Mallorca, Menorca were told to expect hotter than usual temperatures reaching above 35C and were issued with orange alerts, while neighbouring party island of Ibiza was on yellow alert.

The weather was forecast to stabilize as the week progresses.

READ MORE: Ten useful phrases to discuss the weather like a true Spaniard

weathersummer

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

How to survive a holiday romance

How to avoid heatstroke when Spain starts to sizzle

Road worker dies of heatstroke as Spain swelters in record breaking heatwave

Hot hot hot! Heatwave reaches peak with record temperatures.

Spain set to swelter as another heatwave hits

Spanish waters reach record high temperatures

Recipe: How to make Andalusian Ajo Blanco soup

Weathermen warn of 'extreme' fire risk, but cooler weekend forecast
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Over 22,000 evacuated as fire hits Spain music festival

Spain files legal challenge to Catalan referendum move

How to survive a holiday romance
Advertisement

Commuter train slams into Barcelona platform injuring 54 people

Booming tourism helps put Spaniards back to work

Rajoy: 'I never dealt with party financial matters'

Protests outside court as Spanish PM takes stand in corruption trial
Advertisement
3,127 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Tacky Spanish souvenirs: the best of the worst
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo denies tax fraud at court hearing
  3. Ten of the most epic bike rides in Spain
  4. Spain's hotels fight back against fake food poisoning claims from Brits
  5. Plight of mother-of-two 'abuse victim' shakes Spain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
08/06
Joiner/handyman/kitchen fitter
29/05
English classes in La Coruña
22/05
Mini Cooper S, 3 door hatch - Union Jack edition 2010
View all notices
Advertisement