And the most beautiful plaza in Spain is...?

As the sun goes down, there's no better place to be than at a Spanish plaza. The Local looks at some of the most beautiful plazas on (and off) the Iberian Peninsula.

The plaza is essential to Spanish city planning, in towns big or small. These traditional squares are urban public spaces that serve as popular gathering places, political hubs and the perfect place to endulge in a bit of people watching.

Traditionally they are bordered by a cathedral, a city hall or a palace, but now they are often more attractive for their tasty culinary offerings and open spaces for festivals.

Unwind by the central fountain, reading a book or snapping a selfie. Drift from shop to shop or just find a shaded table and order yourself a sangria.

The Local compiled a gallery of some of Spain's best plazas, from the very grand to the cute and quaint.

Photo: Nacho / Flickr Creative Commons.