Advertisement

And the most beautiful plaza in Spain is...?

Emma Anderson
Emma Anderson
emma.anderson@thelocal.com
25 July 2017
15:34 CEST+02:00
beautifultravelplazaplazasvacationholiday

Share this article

And the most beautiful plaza in Spain is...?
Photo: PMRMaeyaert / Wikimedia Commons.
Emma Anderson
Emma Anderson
emma.anderson@thelocal.com
25 July 2017
15:34 CEST+02:00
As the sun goes down, there's no better place to be than at a Spanish plaza. The Local looks at some of the most beautiful plazas on (and off) the Iberian Peninsula.

The plaza is essential to Spanish city planning, in towns big or small. These traditional squares are urban public spaces that serve as popular gathering places, political hubs and the perfect place to endulge in a bit of people watching.

Traditionally they are bordered by a cathedral, a city hall or a palace, but now they are often more attractive for their tasty culinary offerings and open spaces for festivals.

Unwind by the central fountain, reading a book or snapping a selfie. Drift from shop to shop or just find a shaded table and order yourself a sangria.

The Local compiled a gallery of some of Spain's best plazas, from the very grand to the cute and quaint.

But the competition was tough and we couldn't include them all. If your favourite is missing, then join the discussion on The Local Spain facebook page.

The most beautiful plazas in Spain. What's your favourite?


Photo: Nacho / Flickr Creative Commons.

beautifultravelplazaplazasvacationholiday

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Ten top tips to avoid being pickpocketed in Spain

GALLERY: Spain's most charming undiscovered towns

Spain's top ten best beaches for summer 2017

British tourists have the most holiday 'mishaps' in Spain, survey shows

Check out the coolest places to visit in Spain this Easter

Ten gorgeous undiscovered Spanish seaside towns

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this spring

Spain's largest maze is about to open. And it's the perfect place to lose your mother-in-law
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Commuter train slams into Barcelona platform injuring 54 people

Rajoy: 'I never dealt with party financial matters'

Protests outside court as Spanish PM takes stand in corruption trial
Advertisement

'Citizens are our top priority in Brexit negotiations': Open letter from British ambassador to Spain Simon Manley

VIDEO: Man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' attacks police on Morocco-Spain border

Ten real Game of Thrones locations to visit this summer in Spain

Balearic Islands ban blood and death in the bullring
Advertisement
3,118 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten of the most epic bike rides in Spain
  2. Spain's hotels fight back against fake food poisoning claims from Brits
  3. Plight of mother-of-two 'abuse victim' shakes Spain
  4. After France and Portugal, Spain battles forest fire
  5. Spain's economy has nearly recovered to pre-crisis levels
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
08/06
Joiner/handyman/kitchen fitter
29/05
English classes in La Coruña
22/05
Mini Cooper S, 3 door hatch - Union Jack edition 2010
View all notices
Advertisement