For members
SPANISH LANGUAGE
Seven aspects of learning Spanish that really baffle English speakers
Learning a language is a minefield of embarrassment, frustration and potential rudeness. From struggling to get the gender right to wrestling with the two forms of the verb 'to be', here are some of funny but very real perils of learning Spanish.
Published: 28 March 2017 10:12 CEST
Updated: 21 October 2022 10:06 CEST
Updated: 21 October 2022 10:06 CEST
Photo: Alexis Mora Angulo/Unsplash
For members
SPANISH LANGUAGE
13 handy Spanish expressions to do with hair
Has someone ever told you that they're taking your hair or that you don't have one hair of a fool? Here are 13 useful idioms related to hair which are used in daily conversation in Spain.
Published: 20 October 2022 11:39 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!