IN IMAGES: How one Spanish village welcomes the new year with an eerie pagan carnival

One of the more bizarre of Spain’s many festivals and the first of the year is La Vijanera, a type of Carnival which features around 60 participants dressed in unnerving constumes who perform in different scenes with the aim of banishing the last year and making way for the new year.



Photo: Cesar Manso/AFP It usually takes place on the first Sunday of January in the Cantabrian village of Silió in northern Spain, but for the second year running the event has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. La Vijanera is believed to date back to pre-Roman times and celebrates the end of winter and changing of the seasons, with pagan traditions relating to nature and shepherding living on to this day. Photo: Cesar Manso/AFP

With a cast of wacky characters including the Madame (la Madama), the Gentleman (el Caballero), the Doctor (el Médico), the Devil (el Diablo) the Old Woman (la Vieja) and more, the ensemble perform in different theatrical acts, dance around and entertain by-standers.